Juvenile injured in north Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A juvenile is injured after a shooting in north Nashville.

Officers responded to the call a little after 7:15 p.m. Sunday evening in the 2300 block of 25th Ave. N.

Police said a 15-year-old was shot twice in the thigh during a drive by shooting. He was transported to Vanderbilt pediatrics with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are looking for a a black men with one having long dreads. Police said suspects fled the scene in a dark Chevy Impala with tinted windows towards Clarksville Pike.

Police are still investigating.