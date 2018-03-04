Dickson mother to receive new home with community help

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A longtime Dickson County resident and mother of two will soon have a new place to call home with help from complete strangers.

Construction began Saturday morning on the future home of Christie Baker in Dickson.

Baker, who is a mother of two boys and has worked at a truckload carrier company for nearly 13 years, will be the recipient of the 33rd home built by Dickson Habitat For Humanity.

She will work with volunteers to construct the house.

“I’m excited to watch her turn this house into a home. We are extremely proud of her progress,” Habitat Dickson director Jeff Bennett said.

Volunteers from the Walnut Street Church of Christ helped with the build Saturday and volunteers with TriStar Horizon Medical Center got involved Sunday.

The build will continue for three more weekends.

A home dedication is scheduled for March 25 at 2 p.m.