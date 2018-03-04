Brie’s Best Bets for Sunday, March 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hey everyone! With all this sunshine, it’s a great day to explore Tennessee’s largest and most popular annual gardening event, the Nashville Lawn and Garden Show!

It kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Nashville Fairgrounds. This year’s theme is guerrilla gardening and the urban jungle!

Tickets start at $12. Be sure to bring the whole family because children can meet baby chicks and flit around with butterflies.

Then, make letterpress art at this unique kid-friendly workshop at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Hatch Show Print, one of the oldest working letterpress print shops in the United States is coming to town to teach kids about letterpress printing on wood and linoleum.

This is a free event that starts at noon. Program passes are free and distributed 30 minutes prior to each session at Universal Music Group on a first-come, first-served basis.

Then, grab the family and head over to Bridgestone Arena for the championship game of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Tickets start at $12. The game starts at 3:30 p.m. The winner of this game immediately goes on to play in the NCAA March Madness Tournament.