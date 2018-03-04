A few rivers still in flood or action stage

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Although many area lakes have fallen back closer to normal levels, there are still a few that are in Flood or Action Stage.

In Columbia, the Duck River has fallen below Flood Stage, and will be below Action Stage later today.

However, in Centerville it is still in Moderate Flood Stage, and will not fall below Minor Flood Stage until Monday evening, and not below Action Stage until early Tuesday morning.

The Tennessee River and Kentucky Lake will remain high all week long. The forecast for the river at Perryville shows it does not fall below Moderate Flood Stage until Saturday of next weekend.

Although the Cumberland River in Nashville has returned to somewhat normal levels, the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers wants interests downstream near Dover to know that they are using flood control storage in Lake Barkley to help mitigate ongoing flooding on the Ohio River. This is expected to cause water to rise along the Cumberland River into next week.

The flood gates at Percy Priest Dam are open again, and this is only affecting portions of the Stones River Greenway between the dam and Lebanon Road.