3 transported after CO2 release at Smoky Mountain Opry

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – Three people were taken to a hospital after a carbon dioxide gas release in a special technician room during a performance Saturday night at Smoky Mountain Opry, according to a spokesperson for the establishment.

One person was being treated at UT Medical Center. Two others have been released from the hospital.

Tony Watson, Pigeon Forge Fire Chief, says they were found unconscious inside the building. The building was evacuated and there were not any other injuries reported.

A spokesperson says they were technicians for Smoky Mountain Opry, and the room affected was separate from the audience.

Shows will continue at Smoky Mountain Opry.

This is a developing story. We will have updates on air and online as we get them.