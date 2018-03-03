Woman shot inside home in the Edgehill area of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was shot multiple times inside of a home in the Edgehill area of Nashville early Saturday, according to Metro police.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Villa Place, police say the homeowner reported hearing several gun shots fired in the home and found the victim in another room with wounds to her abdomen and arm.

The homeowner believes the suspects were visiting when the shooting occurred.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center for treatment.

No information was released on the woman’s condition or a motive for the shooting.