Woman found stabbed after police called to robbery alarm in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was stabbed during an overnight fight in Antioch Friday night.

Police were called to Thornton’s gas station on Eagle View Boulevard on a robbery around 11:20 p.m.

When they arrived they found a woman who’d been stabbed in the stomach, reportedly from a fight.

Police say two groups had agreed to meet near Sycamore and Hickory Park to fight before the stabbing occurred.

It is unclear if there was a robbery or attempted robbery at the location.

No other details were immediately available about the incident or if charges will be filed in this case.