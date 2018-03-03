Store offers affordable pageant, prom gowns for young girls

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro store offering affordable dresses will allow hundreds of girls to go to prom or compete in pageants. Archie & Idalene Formal Shoppe has held the event for ten years.

The store had over 1,000 pageant and prom gowns that were only $25.

“We gear it toward everybody just to help them out because prom is expensive, weddings are expensive, pageants so we want to just try to relieve that burden off of them,” said store owner Claressa Ham.

Ham created a non-profit called Archie’s Promise in order to provide affordable formal and business wear to individuals and families in the community.

In a press release she said, “formal and business wear should be affordable and accessible to all regardless of economic status. It is very true that how you look impacts how you feel. By helping young individuals improve their appearance allows them to feel better about themselves, and be more confident and productive in the class room and when seeking employment.”

If you didn’t have a chance to shop, don’t worry. There are still hundreds of dresses for purchase under $50. You need to make an appointment as the store is open by appointment-only by visiting their website.