Spring Hill Dairy Queen employee thwarts robbery attempt

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two suspects were arrested and one is at large after a robbery at a Dairy Queen was stopped by employee.

Officers responded to a call around 10:40 p.m. Friday night at the Dairy Queen on Wall Street about an assault with a weapon.

Officers said the victim told them that he was sitting in the drive through window in his car when three people approached him.

Police say one of the suspects hit the victim with a handgun, then held the gun to his head while another suspect demanded money.

The Dairy Queen employee interrupted the attempted robbery and the suspects fled without getting anything, according to police.

Officers say that the victim knew some of the suspects and that the robber was targeted.

Police say warrants for attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated assault were issued for 21-year-old Marquiste Fears, 18-year-old Alvin Bahena-Carrillo, and 18-year-old Kirk Wolf.

Officers said they’ve arrested Wolf and Carrillo, while Fears still remains at large.