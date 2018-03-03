Search underway for missing man in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Perry County continue the search by ground and by air for a man missing for several days.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said Marshal Spry, 73, was last seen Wednesday night around 8 p.m. in the Flatwoods community.

Our partners at WOPC HD News report Spry left a family member’s home in his maroon 2006 Chevy Silverado Truck with a silver toolbox.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office updated the search efforts on Saturday morning and said six deputies were involved in looking for Spry and that air support was called in from Williamson County.

The department added “once the river returns back to safe conditions, we will be conducting searches there as well.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at (931) 589-8803.