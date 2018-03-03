Residents concerned after two violent robberies at apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Residents of an East Nashville apartment complex feel unsafe after two violent crimes in less than one month. There have been two armed robberies at the Point Breeze Apartments on Lemont Drive.

At 7:45 p.m. Thursday night, Metro Police say a woman was confronted by three juveniles wearing black hats and shirts. Two of them had guns. Investigators say the suspects stole her purse, car keys and laptop. Last month, a man was carjacked by two pistol-packing masked juveniles.

“It’s kind of a little scary. Not only for me but also for my daughter too,” resident Matt Kendrick told News 2. “I’m definitely going to think about moving next year now that I’m learning about this.”

Kendrick said Point Breeze never notified residents about this most recent armed robbery. Notices were handed out after last month’s carjacking.

Several residents expressed to News 2 that they want to break their leases so we spoke to an attorney about what tenants can do if they feel unsafe.

“There is a statute under the Tennessee Landlord-Tenant Act where a tenant can give a 14 day notice if there’s an issue regarding the safety of the rental unit,” said attorney Michael Wrenn with Freeman & Fuson Law Firm. “That could include violence, robberies or things like that.”

Wrenn says if you feel unsafe in your apartment, first have a conversation with your landlord to see if you can both agree on a solution. Second, document the issues you’re having with pictures or police reports. Lastly, if all else fails, give 14 days notice and move.

News 2 reached out to Point Breeze but we haven’t heard back.