Preds focus on a road sweep

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are more than a handful of words to describe this Nashville Predators team; talented, focused, hard-working, but the biggest thing this team is exuding right now it’s resiliency.

On Friday, the Preds came back from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks in overtime 4-3. With that victory Nashville won its third straight game after trailing by two goals.

It all started with Mike Fisher, who was back in the lineup for the first time since coming out of retirement. Fisher’s goal came in the second period, making it a one goal game.

Kevin Fiala and Ryan Ellis also chipped in to help send their team into overtime with the Canucks. It didn’t take long before Callie Jarnkrok scored 43 seconds in to lift the Preds to their seventh straight win.

Nashville continues to prove it’s a team that is hard to beat at home and on the road. With a win on Sunday vs. Colorado, the Preds can sweep their current four game road trip, improving their record away from home to 20-7-6.

With the win against the Canucks, the Preds pick up two more points, putting keeping them at the top of the Central Division with 91 points. Too add to that, the Preds also lead the entire Western Conference, four points in front of Vegas.