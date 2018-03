NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Police are investigating a shooting in south Nashville Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the call around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Peabody and 7th Ave.

One person was shot and transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Suspect information and circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.

This story is breaking. Stay with News 2 for updates.