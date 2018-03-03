No. 22 Belmont women rally to win OVC in OT, make NCAA

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) – Julie McCabe had 19 points and 10 rebounds and No. 22 Belmont hit two 3-pointers in the last 15 seconds of regulation before pulling away in overtime to beat Tennessee-Martin 63-56 on Saturday to win the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and became the first team to qualify for the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

Belmont (31-3) never led in the second half but stayed alive by getting 3-pointers from Maura Muensterman with 14.6 seconds to go and Darby Maggard at 4.5 seconds. The Bruins even got the final possession after forcing a five-second count on the inbound but didn’t get off a last shot.

Kylee Smith and Maggard both scored 15 points as the Bruins ran their winning streak to a school record 22 games. They’ve beaten OVC opponents 46 straight. McCabe also had four blocks to tie the school career record of 287.

Smith opened overtime with a layup and McCabe followed with a pair of free throws. Following a UT Martin bucket, McCabe made a tough left-handed hook before Mcggard’s 3 iced it.

Janekia Mason had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the second-seeded Skyhawks (19-14), who missed their last three shots in regulation and first five in overtime.