Man revived with Narcan after driving through a crash scene & hitting 2 police cars

NASHVILLE– A man is in custody after police say he drove into a crash scene along Gallatin Pike and nearly hit two police officers.

The suspect, Ken James, 36, was arrested early Saturday morning.

According to the citation, two Metro police officers had to jump out of the way of James’ vehicle to avoid being hit.

James then reportedly slammed into two patrol cars and a truck, before driving away and crashing his car about a mile down the road.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle flipped and caught on fire.

James was given CPR at the scene and eventually revived with Narcan before receiving treatment at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

He faces a long list of charges including reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.