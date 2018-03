LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – LaVergne police and SWAT teams are on the scene of a woman barricaded in a house.

Police responded to a call in the 600 block of Hollandale Drive.

Officers said a husband and wife were fighting, when the wife pulled a gun on the husband.

The husband was able to get out of the house, but there is a second gun in the house, according to police.

The woman walked out and surrendered to police around 8:20 p.m.

