Kentucky veteran, truck driver finds missing dog after 10 days in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A veteran and his bulldog were reunited after the dog went missing for 10 days.

Anthony Hardin is a veteran and a truck driver who lives in Kentucky. Bruce is not only his best friend but also helps him with his PTSD. Bruce broke out of his collar when Hardin’s truck broke down on the side of the road.

“First day or two I didn’t have an appetite at all,” said Hardin. “I didn’t hardly eat. I just worked myself trying to find him. After that, the ladies that stepped in to help, they pretty much made me slow down and back off and they took it from there.”

After Hardin got a tip, he laid out Bruce’s kennel and some blankets near the area he was last seen. Saturday morning Hardin found Bruce in his kennel.

“It took about 15 minutes,” said Hardin. “It was pretty quick actually. I was throwing him some food, he barked at me a couple of times. I got him comfortable with me and then he came out of his crate and that was all it took.”

Hardin took Bruce to the vet to make sure he didn’t get hurt or sick while he was in the woods.

“He has a clean bill of health,” he said. “He’s got a slight fever and we ran some blood work, but as of right now, he has a clean bill of health.”

Hardin says the community in the Knoxville area really stepped up to help him and Bruce.

“I just wanted to say thank you to everybody,” said Hardin. “My heart bleeds blue for UK but Knoxville has turned it a little bit orange.”