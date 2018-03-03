Hoops for the Homeless gives out backpacks in Centennial Park

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A middle Tennessee man is on a mission to help Nashville’s homeless community, all while teaching kids the value of giving back.

Freddy Cherry is the man behind the “Hoops for the Homeless” backpack drive.

Cherry organized the event with his son’s YMCA basketball team in Franklin.

For the second year in a row, local families filled backpacks with food, medicine, books, personal care items and other comforts.

Saturday the team traveled to Nashville to distribute the backpacks to people in Centennial Park.

Cherry said he started with 90 backpacks but hopes to expand the mission in the months and years ahead.

He’s also started taking his daughters’ volleyball team to serve at the Room at the Inn campus in Nashville.

If you’d like to donate a backpack to the initiative, contact Freddy at FLCherry@bellsouth.net.