Brie’s Best Bets for Saturday, March 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Get things started this Saturday at the Immaculate Conception School in Clarksville for their handmade and specialty market!

Shop a variety of local crafts and support local vendors… and perhaps best of all, it’s free! The specialty market is open for business at 9 a.m.

Then, get outside and enjoy the sunshine at the Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure!

This is fun for the whole family and kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Country Music Hall of Fame! Turn Nashville into a giant game board that combines the excitement of the amazing race with a three-hour city tour.

Tickets start at $30.

Time to hit the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament as the semi-finals go down today.

It’s happening at Bridgestone Arena starting at 4 p.m. The winners of the games today, will go on to battle for the conference title Sunday.

Tickets start at $12.

Don’t forget about the Nashville Lawn and Garden Show.

Just in time for spring, you can head to the Nashville Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday for Tennessee’s largest and most popular annual gardening event.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $2 for children.