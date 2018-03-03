Body of Ky. police officer recovered from flooded field following search

HICKMAN, Ky. (WKRN) – The body of a police officer has been recovered Saturday morning in a flooded Western Kentucky field following a search involving several agencies.

Kentucky State Police said the search for Hickman Police Officer Rodney S. Smith, 45, began around 9:15 p.m. Friday when he was reported missing.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, authorities said the officer’s body was located in a flooded field directly off Bernal Avenue in the City of Hickman. The police cruiser he was driving was recovered as well.

The Fulton County Coroner pronounced Officer Smith deceased at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed Saturday at the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine a cause of death.