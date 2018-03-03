1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted in West Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of the suspects in a deadly shooting last weekend in West Nashville is in jail but the search continues for his accused accomplice.

Metro Police said Tamarrius Portis, 20, was arrested Friday night following a foot chase in downtown Nashville.

Portis is accused of shooting 20-year-old Charlie Brown Jr. in the head last Saturday near 26th Avenue North and Alameda Street.

According to police, Portis was spotted Friday night at 5th Avenue North and Church Street. Officers tried to take him into custody and said he ran several blocks and was captured at 4th Avenue North and Commerce Street.

Portis is also charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, evidence tampering, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

Police are still searching for 20-year-old Jonathan Chatman who they said killed Brown while robbing him.

Chatman is wanted on murder and aggravated robbery charges.

Anyone with information on Chatman’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.