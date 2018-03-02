Teen charged in Feb. shooting near Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 14-year-old wanted in connection to a shooting has turned himself in.

Rico Ransom is charged with attempted criminal homicide for shooting and injuring a 17-year-old acquaintance near Pearl Cohn High School on February 9.

According to Metro police, Ransom surrendered to police Thursday afternoon, but refused to speak with detectives about the shooting.

Police had been tracking Ransom since the shooting, and pursued a car on February 22nd, believing he was inside it. He was not one of the four teens taken into custody following the chase.