TBI: 2 women indicted in Washington County drug death

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have made arrests in a Washington County drug overdose.

The TBI, along with detectives at the Johnson City Police Department, began investigating the drug overdose in November. They learned that the victim bought heroin that was believed to be laced with Fentenyl before he overdosed.

Detectives arrested Tasha Williams and Darlicia Yvette Jordan for allegedly selling the man the laced drugs.

“The top priority for drug dealers is making money. They don’t care whether their customers live or die,” said T.J. Jordan, Assistant Director of the TBI’s Drug Investigation Division. “We want dealers to know we are coming after them, and they will face more consequences than ever before if the drugs they’re selling kill someone.”

The Washington County Grand Jury returned indictments for the women on reckless homicide, and numerous drug charges. Both were arrested Friday morning and booked into the Washington County Jail on $50,000 bond.