TENNESSEE (WKRN) – The National Weather Service will hold a statewide tornado drill Friday morning.

The drill coincides with Tennessee Severe Weather Awareness Week, which concludes on Saturday.

Weather radios and the Emergency Alert System will be tested as part of the drill.

The tornado drill had been scheduled for Wednesday, but the threat of severe weather forced organizers to reschedule.