State files appeal in DUI fee case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The state attorney general has filed an appeal with the Tennessee Supreme Court challenging an appeals court ruling regarding DUI blood tests.

Last month, the Court of Criminal Appeals in Knoxville ruled a state law that gives a $250 fee to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for each DUI conviction obtained using a blood or breath test is unconstitutional.

The judge said the system violates due process and calls into question the trustworthiness of TBI forensic scientists’ test results.

General Herbert Slattery III argued in his appeal that the court erred in its ruling, which “will have an impact on almost every DUI case in the state.”

He says “the need for expeditious review is urgent because the court’s decision creates uncertainty-if not chaos-about the State’s enforcement of criminal laws involving forensic testing for alcohol and drugs.”

No court date has been set for the trial.