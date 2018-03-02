RECALL: Graco recalling thousands of highchairs sold at Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Graco is recalling 36,000 highchairs sold exclusively at Walmart after several reports of children falling.

This recall involves Graco Table2Table™ 6-in-1 highchairs with model number 1969721.

The 6-in-1 highchairs convert to six different modes, including a traditional highchair, a booster seat and toddler chair and table. The highchair’s cushion is white with gold and gray polka dots.

The model number is printed on a label on the underside of the toddler seat and on a label on the back of the booster seat. Graco and Table2Table highchair are also printed on the label on the underside of the toddler seat.

Graco has received 38 reports of the rear leg pivoting out of position, including five injuries to children who got bumps and bruises when their highchair fell over when they were in it.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled highchairs and contact Graco for a free repair kit.

Consumer Contact: Graco at 800-345-4109 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.gracobaby.com and click on Support, then Product Recalls for more information.