POLL: Would you support a school marshal program in Tennessee and Kentucky schools?

School districts across the country are looking into the Texas school marshal program, a concept similar to air marshals on planes. School marshals are employees who volunteer to undergo background and mental health screenings. They are highly trained and serve on a confidential basis – only police and principals know who they are. And their firearms are locked up until they’re needed.

