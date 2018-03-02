Police: More than 30 people arrested 2 weeks after creating juvenile task force

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police arrest more than 30 people in 2 weeks after creating a new task force to crack down on teens committing crimes.

“It is a lot. We’ve removed around 10 firearms, most of which were stolen. I’ve recovered narcotics, coming into contact with some individuals who had some obvious plans to go out and commit some violent crimes in the city of Nashville,” Lt. Blaine Whited told News 2.

Whited supervises the newly created task force.

“We’ve seen a significant reduction in our street robberies which is something the task force was originated for, for that violent type of offense. That’s the first way it’s been successful. Second way it’s been successful is police are coming in contact with these youth that are really going through some troubling times right now and we’re making contact with them and we’re removing them from the streets so they’re no longer a danger to themselves and the third way is we’re also opening up new relationships in the police department and the juvenile court system and kind of starting to track better how these juveniles are prosecuted in the court systems and what processes are in place and are they actually working,” said Lt. Whited.

16 officers, three sergeants, and one Lieutenant make up the task force that has a different type of strategy of connecting with the community.

“We want to go into the communities where we think these youth are living and try to affect them in a positive way, so we want to get the word out to the community where these youth are living and let them know–hey, we’re concerned about the juvenile crime, I’m sure you understand since you live in these communities what is going on and we want your help. We want you to step up and help get these youth off of the street before they get hurt, so that’s kind of the tactical approach we’re utilizing right now,” Lt. Whited explained.

Originally police told us they believed most of this crime was being committed by 2 rings of teens. Whited tells us they do believe most of the suspects arrested are loosely connected, but not so much in an organized gang.

He added that at this point he believes they have had some sort of contact with almost all of them.

If you have any information or see a crime you can report and stay anonymous with our partners at crime stoppers. the number is 615-74-crime.