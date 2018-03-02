Police arrest parents of 6-year-old Ky. girl shot by brother

BLACKMONT, Ky. (WATE) – The parents of a six-year-old Bell County, Kentucky, girl who was accidentally shot by her brother last month have now been arrested and face several charges.

Jennifer Collett, 29, and James Collett, 30, both face three counts of first degree wanton endangerment and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, because three small children were inside the home at the time.

Police said at the time of the shooting all three children were left unattended in the home with no adult supervision and several loaded guns that were not properly secured.

Previous story: 6-year-old Bell County girl accidentally shot in head by brother

Kentucky State Police responded to a home in the Blackmont community of Bell County on February 21 and found that an 11-year-old boy had shot his sister with a handgun. The girl was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Police say the girl has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. She has been placed with another family member.