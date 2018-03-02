Police arrest convicted killer after two-week search

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a convicted killer Thursday evening, after he went missing and had reportedly violated his probation.

Laquantaze Buford received a 10-year probated sentence in 2017 for second degree murder.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers stopped a car Thursday evening in Bordeaux for running multiple stop signs. When officers approached the car, the driver identified himself at Buford. When they asked him to step out of the car, he reportedly put the car into gear and drove away.

After driving about 200 feet, the affidavit claims Buford hopped out of his car, ran through a backyard and led police on a foot-chase.

Officers eventually caught up to him, taking him into custody on evading arrest charges.