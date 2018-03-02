News 2 celebrates Read Across America Day at Hermitage Elementary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – March 2 is Dr. Seuss’s birthday, and National Read Across America Day.

To celebrate, our Cherish Lombard was invited back to Hermitage Elementary School to read to Ms. Edward’s 4th graders.

Cherish said she gave the students a choice between two books, and they chose a book about penguins called “Penguin Problems.”

To go along with the book, she also asked the kids what they think penguins talk about, and they all had different answers.

A lot of children dressed up as their favorite story characters, and in honor of Dr. Seuss, many of the younger ones dressed in Dr. Seuss themed costumes.

The day was all about reading to the kids, and giving them motivation to read 365 days a year.

You can learn more about Read Across America Day here.