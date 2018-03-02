Mike Fisher set to make 2018 debut with Preds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s what fans have been waiting for ever since Jan. 31 when former captain Mike Fisher announced his comeback.

Fast forward nearly a month and Fisher is scheduled to make his season debut tonight against the Vancouver Canucks.

Fisher has been skating and working out since the day he made his announcement to return and after just one month he’ll make his debut against one of the worst teams in the NHL.

The timing couldn’t be better for Fisher as Preds are the hottest team in the NHL right now currently riding a six game winning streak.

No word on how much ice time Fisher will see in his debut but the Predators confirmed he will play.

The Puck drops in Vancouver tonight at 9:00 P.M. Central time.