NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for a man who tried to rob a bank in north Nashville.

Officers said a man dressed as a woman walked into the SunTrust Bank on Dr. D.B. Todd Blvd. at 4:45 p.m. Friday.

Police said he fled before the teller could react to his demand note.

Anyone who has information on this crime or recognizes the man can call 615-742-7463.