Man, woman arrested after gunshots fired at hotel

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro arrested a man and a woman after a clerk at a hotel reported gunshots, and led to a short police pursuit.

On February 23, dispatchers sent officers to the Select Inn near I-24 and S. Church Street to investigate the gunshots.

The clerk told investigators the shots were tied to a woman who had left the scene, driving in a dark colored pickup.

Officers located the truck and tried to stop the vehicle, but eventually called off the pursuit.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Deputies later stopped the truck and found a man and woman inside.

The woman, identified as Melanie Smith, told officers she had been working as a prostitute and was shot at by a man staying at the hotel who had arranged for her to provide services to him.

According to Murfreesboro police, the man at the hotel, identified as Cody Thomas, had gotten into a disagreement with Smith and fired gunshots at her after she got into the pickup.

Thomas was arrested for aggravated assault, patronizing prostitution and drug possession. Smith was arrested for prostitution, evading arrest and driving on a revoked license. The man in the car with Smith was not charged.