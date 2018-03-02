Law firm will be in Nashville to meet with Metro Council, committee about Mayor investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Memphis law firm selected by the Special Council Committee to help in their investigation of the Mayor will be in Nashville Tuesday.

The Committee was created last month to investigate the Mayor’s use of taxpayer funds while she carried on an affair with her former Head of Security, Sgt. Rob Forrest. Thursday night, the committee voted to ask Metro Council to hire Burch Porter and Johnson.

The resolution that would hire the law firm will likely be filed next week and then approved at Tuesday night’s council meeting. Attorneys with Burch Porter and Johnson will be there.

After the meeting and assuming the resolution passes, the attorneys will then meet with the seven committee members to discuss the scope of their work moving forward. The firm will charge Metro $395 an hour for their work. It’s unclear if that first meeting will be billed.

News 2 reached out to attorney Jeff Feibelman with Burch Porter and Johnson who said it would not be appropriate to comment at this time.