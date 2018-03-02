Juvenile charged for making threats at Clarksville middle school

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A juvenile has been charged with making threats at a Clarksville middle school Friday.

The Clarksville Police Department said they were made aware of the threat to Kenwood Middle School on Mar. 1 at 10 p.m.

An investigation was done by the department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Clarskville Montgomery School officials.

It was determined that the student became angry with an acquaintance and some teachers, and made threats to about shooting up the school.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with civil rights intimidation. It was also determined that the juvenile did not have the means to carry out the threat or access to a gun.