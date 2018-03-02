Gold Weinstein statue sits on gold casting couch in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (ABC) – A golden statue of Harvey Weinstein, wearing a silk robe, holding an Oscar and sitting on a golden chaise couch sits in Hollywood — just days before the Academy Awards on Sunday.

The statue, called “Casting Couch,” is located near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and it’s the product of a two-month collaboration between street artists Plastic Jesus and Joshua “Ginger” Monroe.

Plastic Jesus, who is an anonymous British street artist, explained on social media the impetus behind the statue.

“Harvey Weinstein became an icon in the entertainment industry. His power and influence was almost without compare,” he wrote. “However, whilst many thought the ‘casting couch’ was a thing of the past it was clearly still a part of the Hollywood culture.”

Plastic Jesus went on to write: “For many years the exploitation of many hopefuls and established names in the industry was brushed under the carpet with their complaints of harassment and sexual abuse being ignored or worse.

“Hopefully now in the light of recent allegations, against many leading figures in Hollywood the industry will clean up its act.”

Weinstein, 65, has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct, including rape. Though the former movie mogul has admitted to wrongdoing and sought professional help, a spokeswoman for him has told ABC News previously that “any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

Still, Weinstein was fired from the company that bears his name, banned from the Producer’s Guild of America and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.