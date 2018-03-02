Fort Lauderdale leaders getting growth ideas in Nashville

NASHVILLE,Tenn. (WKRN) – This week, leaders from the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance were in Nashville to get ideas about improving growth, and growing pains in South Florida.

Davidson County leaders have been entertaining around 80 members of Fort Lauderdale’s business community, giving them ideas they can take home with them to make improvements to their city.

They spent four days talking about top issues that affect both Nashville and Fort Lauderdale, when it comes to attracting new companies and high-paying jobs.

“As we’re talking to your leaders, some of them I think we could drop into Fort Lauderdale and we’d be dealing with exactly the same issues. You know you guys are accommodating, what 80 to 100 people moving into this community, so how do you provide the infrastructure that supports that? We have a very similar situation in Fort Lauderdale,” said Bob Swindell, President and CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance.”

The two cities typically vie for the some of the same major companies, but this week, they decided to collaborate rather than compete.

“As we’re looking at a hotel expansion and some of the things we want to do with our convention center, I think the lessons learned from what Nashville’s done is something that we want to look at,” said Swindell.

Like leaders in Davidson County, leaders in Broward County are also looking at ways to solve transit problems.

“Traffic is something that is an issue that’s not going to get any better. I think Mayor Barry had a great line. She said that the traffic we’re in today is as good as it’s going to get. It will get worse tomorrow and the day after that if we don’t start making investments in infrastructure. And we’re having the same challenges right now in Fort Lauderdale, is how do we get people around from their job. You know there’s a lot of activities, how do we make that as efficient as possible? Because gridlock is not only time spent in traffic, it’s bad for the environment with you know burning exhaust,” Swindell told News 2.

They told News 2 that they like the convenience of Nashville.

Swindell said, “When we look at your downtown, your convention center, your arena, your stadium, all within close proximity, in our community those venues are all spread out so you don’t have the concentration like Nashville has, and I think from a transportation perspective, it helps with that concentration. You’ve got the density that I think your transportation will work more smoothly.”

The next step for Fort Lauderdale is coming up with a brand.

“We think that branding is really important. We haven’t’ quite figured out how we want to do a better job of building our brand as a community but we walked away with some great ideas from the folks that do it in Nashville,” said Swindell.

He says the healthcare industry in Nashville is something else that’s appealing to leaders in Fort Lauderdale. In fact, they’re thinking of planning another trip where they will bring their city council members for additional ideas they can take back home.