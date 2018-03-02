Clarksville boy charged with threats against teachers and students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A juvenile was charged after making threats of violence toward school faculty and students, according to Clarksville Police.

Police say around 10 p.m. Thursday they were made aware of a potential threat against Kenwood Middle School which was supposed to occur on Friday.

The Clarksville Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and Clarksville Montgomery School Officials all worked in concert to quickly investigate the threat.

The investigation revealed a middle school juvenile had become angry with an acquaintance and some teachers and had made threats about shooting up the school.

Authorities say the juvenile has been detained and will be charged with Civil Rights Intimidation.

Police say that during the course of the investigation, it was determined the juvenile did not have a method or means to carry out the threats and did not have access to a firearm.