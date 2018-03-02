BBB warns tornado victims to beware of Scammers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been nearly a week since tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee, destroying houses as it tore though neighborhoods. As these communities continue to rebuild, the Better Business Bureau is warning people about Storm Chasers.

These are scammers who The BBB warns are professionals at trying to trick people out of their money. If your house was damaged, these people know you need help, and quick. But before you hire anyone, The BBB says there are some things you need to do.

Contractors are required to be licensed and registered with the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance. Ask the person offering help if they are licensed and then verify it. You can do that by checking online or by calling 615-741-8307.

Do not pay for the work in advance and if someone demands to be paid in full up front, the BBB says that should be a red flag.

Get a written contract that is specific. It should include the price, the work that is being done, and how long it will take.

The BBB also advises:

– Try to get at least 3-4 quotes from contractors, and insist that payments be made to the company, not an individual.

– Resist high-pressure sales tactics such as the “good deal” you’ll get only if you hire the contractor on the spot.

– Pay by credit card, if possible; you may have additional protection if there’s a problem.

– Check that the contractor’s vehicle has signs or markings on it with the business name, phone number and license plates for Tennessee or Southern Kentucky.