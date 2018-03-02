After rain, TDOT to continue patching potholes on interstates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee finally got a break from all the rain with some sun on Friday, but those rains have left behind yet another round of potholes.

“This winter has been really challenging,” said Kathryn Schulte, TDOT Communications Relations Officer, Region 3.

The recent rain has left behind one of the wettest Februarys on record.

“That, combined with the cold temps has really exacerbated the pothole problem,” said Schulte.

The patches used, cold rather than hot mix asphalt, has presented a problem.

Schulte said the plant holding the hot mix doesn’t open until the middle of the month.

“Been having to just use cold mix to make those repairs and cold mix is really just a temporary band-aid. The permanent repairs won’t happen until we start the resurfacing and using the hot mix,” she said.

So far, TDOT used an average of 14 tons of patching material a day in the last two weeks, taking up about 60-percent of its pothole budget.

“This year certainly worse than last year,” she said.

Schulte said TDOT will continue patching the major problems along the interstate this weekend, with dedicated crews on I-440.

Until then, Schulte said drivers will have to do their best to avoid the potholes.

“If you slow down your speed, you can keep your car from a fair amount of damage,” said Schulte.

If you see a pothole, report it.

For potholes on interstates or state roads, call 615-350-4400.

For potholes on secondary roads, call 615-862-5000.