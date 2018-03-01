Unsealed documents reveal Ky. high school shooting was captured on video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Unsealed documents revealed Thursday that a Kentucky high school shooting that claimed the lives of two students was captured on video.

According to a search warrant in the 92-page case file, detectives said the deadly shooting was captured on video and that Gabe Parker was carrying out the crime.

The search warrant also indicates Parker confessed to the crime and later led detectives to the location of the firearm he used during the shooting.

News 2 has learned detectives have taken fingerprints from Parker to see if they match the prints on the gun.

Two 15-year-old students, Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, were killed and 14 others were hurt. Parker is charged with murder and first-degree assault.

