PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash involving a semi- tractor trailer and a passenger car has killed two people.

The crash happened at 2:35 a.m. on Interstate 24 EB just before the Hwy. 49 exit for Coopertown/ Pleasantview.

Tennessee Highway Patrol fatal crash team investigators are enroute to the scene.

They do not know what caused the accident yet.

Traffic is slow, but moving through the area.

The THP estimates the road will be cleared around 7 a.m.