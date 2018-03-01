Some Marshall County residents evacuated due to flooding

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The heavy rain in Middle Tennessee hit the Lewisburg area hard overnight.

The Marshall County Office of Emergency Management tells News 2 that they have suggested some residents in the county evacuate their homes due to the flooding there.

Homeowners in the Twin Cave subdivision in Lewisburg know that when it rains, a large body of water quickly forms around their houses, making their yards look like a lake.

Traci Scott lives in one of the homes effected by the flooding, and she says she was startled by how high the water had gotten on her property.

“Our cars were completely emerged in water so I ran and got my son up and I said we need to try and get the cars out or we are going to lose them too. I’ve lost all my lawn equipment in the shed because it’s half way up in the middle of the shed so I’ve lost a whole lot out here,” Scott explains.

She says the flooding is an ongoing issue and is thinking about moving.

News 2 also spoke with Kenny Heiser whose mother lives next door, and he says that the flooding has been so bad in the past they couldn’t leave the driveway.

“Our garage is flooded out, the shed is flooded out, about 1 to 2 inches before our pool could collapse, that house has been completely under water. Other than that we’ve been bound to the house before where we couldn’t even get out because it was surrounded by water,” Heiser explains.

OEM officials also responded to a water rescue Thursday in Chapel Hill where a woman was stranded on the hood of her car. Thankfully, no one was injured.

OEM officials tell us they are trying to update road closures on Facebook, but there are so many it’s hard to keep up.