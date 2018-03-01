Rutherford County Schools run safety drills to prepare students, teachers

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – You often hear of school being on lock down because of guns, a threat, or some other emergency, but do you know what actually takes place?

News 2 was invited to a school in Rutherford County to show us how the district is keeping students safe.

It’s 9 a.m. and Stewarts Creek High School in Rutherford County is on lockdown.

“This is a drill Code Red; this is a drill Code Red,” the schools secretary announces over the intercom.

It’s only a safety drill, but it’s as real as it gets.

Students locked in classrooms, School Resource Officers (SRO) are on a mission to find a possible intruder.

No door goes unchecked.

“We want to make sure that the staff members and faculty are prepared in event of any type of emergency and they can direct the students to the appropiate action,” said Rutherford County Schools Coordinator of Save Schools Joshua Kubly.

This safety drill is manditory by the school district, two in the Fall, and one in the Spring.

“Our schools district takes safety very serious and these drills helps us test those procedures,” Kubly said.

In the wake of the school shooting in Florida, Rutherford County Schools want to be prepared just in case.

“We definitely want to take as much precaution as we can to make ensure that things don’t happen to begin with, but if they do our job is to respond accordingly and save as many lives as we possible can through our response,” Kubly said.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office was the first in Tennessee to have SRO’s in schools; that was 25 years ago.

“How important it was to have uniformed, fully armed officers in the school from not only a safety prospective, but an education prospective as well,” Kubly said. “I think there is enough research to show how important it is for students to feel safe when they are at school.”

These officers have built a relationship with students at a young age and will protect them at all cost.

“I’ve also seen it at the high school level when students come up to SROs to let them know there is a safety issue either someone they know has talked about or brought a weapon on campus, they are having those discussion and I thinnk that’s because of the realationship and the repore they have,” Kubly said.

There are certain parts of this safety drill that were off limits, but we can tell you no student, faculty or staff was injured.

“The outcome in this particular drill was outstanding the school did a very good job, everything was locked down very tight in a matter of seconds,” Kubly said.

School officials said safety starts at home.

“As a parent it’s my job to make sure I know what my kids are doing on social media, make sure I know who their friens are, make sure they don’t have access to things at home they could bring and harm others,” Kubly said.

After the drill was over and the all clear was given, SROs, school administration and staff held a debriefing to make sure things went as planned.

“With the multiple threats that we’ve seen that we’ve had to investigation over the past two weeks, all of which have been completely unfounded, it’s just really important to communicate with each other,” Kubly said.

In 1993, former sheriff Truman Jones placed five SROs in various schools in the district, now there is at least one SRO in every school in the district.

Safety drills will be conducted in schools in Rutherford County over the next two weeks.