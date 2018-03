(CNN) A baby chimpanzee rescued from poachers in the Congo had his flight to freedom recorded and it is the cutest thing you’ll see all week!

It’s a baby chimpanzee flying to his new home after being saved from poachers in the Congo.

The organization IWIRO Primates, along with Virunga National Park, made it happen.

The chimp, named Mussa, seems to enjoy the ride as he helps with the flight controls, shares some tender bonding moments with the pilot and even squeezes in a nap