Rain causes more water problems in Hickman County

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The recent rain has been a nightmare for Hickman County.

The issue starts at the source of Centerville’s water, specifically Swan Creek and the Duck River. As the creek and river overrun their banks, excess dirt and mud slows down the water treatment process, dropping the pressure.

It’s not a common problem, but it’s one that’s happened twice over the last few weeks. City leaders told News 2 they are seeking a remedy.

“What we’re going to be looking at is ways to increase the efficiency of our water treatment plant, look at the possibility that we need to renovate or replace with the larger system,” Mayor Gary Jacobs said. “Our town is growing. Our demand on water is increasing, and we look at this as a wakeup call that we’ve got a potential problem here.”

Bottle water is being handed out to residents at the Centerville Church of Christ, among other locations.