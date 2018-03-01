Predators Win 4-2, GM Poile sets NHL mark

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Any other night the headline would be about the Nashville Predators winning their sixth straight game and taking over first place in the western conference with a 4-2 win over Edmonton.

Thursday night there was a third headline for General Manager David Poile, as the Preds win gave him 1,320 for his career making him the winningest GM in the history of the NHL.

It looked dicey for the Preds early but trailing 2-0 with under four minutes to go in the second period, Scott Hartnell scored the first Nashville goal followed by Viktor Arvidsson a few mintues later to tie the game at 2-2.

Deadlocked in the third period, it was Arvidsson again with a second assist from Filip Forsberg as the Preds took the lead for good.

Austin Watson added a late goal and six straight wins were in the books as the Preds now lead the entire Western Conference with 89 points.

They’ll go for seven in a row tomorrow night against the Vancouver Canucks.