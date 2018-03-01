Portland officers to carry anti-overdose drug Narcan

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers with the Portland Police Department now carry Naloxone, or Narcan, with them in an effort to save lives.

Narcan is an opioid used to reverse the effects of an overdose. Many fire and rescue departments in Middle Tennessee have started to carry it to fight the opioid crisis.

Officers in Portland have been trained to use Narcan safely, administered as a nasal spray.

All uniformed officers with the Portland Police Department have been issued a Narcan kit.