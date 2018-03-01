Police investigate reported threat at Gallatin High School

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin High School has been locked down as a precaution.

Authorities are investigating a reported threat. Gallatin police are on scene and posted this alert on Facebook:

The Gallatin Police Department is currently assisting SCSO and Sumner County Schools is conducting an investigation at GHS. IT IS NOT and active shooter situation. For further information, please contact Jeremy Johnson with the Sumner County School District.

We will update this story as soon as new information comes in.